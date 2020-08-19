How is a city ordinance mandating wearing a mask any different from the host of other city ordinances most of us already freely follow?
In Tulsa, for example, I cannot burn trash on my property, keep farm animals or a large number of dogs, set off fireworks or other explosives, disturb the peace and many more restrictions.
These restrictions exist to ensure that those of us who choose to live in communities do not harm or inconvenience our neighbors.
Wearing a mask in public has the same goal as many other city ordinances. It is a mandate to be a good neighbor.
