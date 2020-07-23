Do you own a car? So, do you carry insurance?
Does it make you angry if someone without insurance hits your car and you are stuck with the payment?
If you and others don't wear masks, it is like driving without insurance. Does that make sense now?
Please wear a mask. Think of it like collision insurance.
Be kind, be responsible and care about others.
I'll bet you have said prayers of kindness many times. This time really mean it.
Frances Redding, Tulsa
