Letter to the Editor: Wearing a mask is for the greater good of society

I am disappointed and ashamed that the Owasso and Broken Arrow City Councils did not pass recent mask mandates.

It is no skin off my nose to take this small action for my fellow human beings and wear one.

Such an action is for the greater good. A society that does things for this reason is always better off.

When I get in a car to drive, I obey traffic laws and speed limit signs, gladly. I buckle up my seatbelt. I do these things because they benefit me and others.

I don’t resent it because I think my personal freedom is at stake.

As a group, we have agreed to follow traffic laws because this is beneficial to the smooth operation of the society in which we live. Wouldn’t a mask mandate be similar?

I pay my taxes for the good of the services benefiting society, including me. I believe the same thing about wearing a mask.

I am sometimes driven to tears by the stories about how our health care system is struggling under the weight of this pandemic.

The doctors are clearly telling us what they need us to do. And they need our help.