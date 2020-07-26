My thanks to all the wonderful people who are wearing their masks in public and trying their best to keep me safe and well.
I would have thought, seeing as how we are on the buckle of the Bible Belt, that all Oklahomans would be eager to wear masks as an act of mercy and compassion toward their fellow citizens.
It hasn't quite worked out that way, though. So perhaps an appeal to our more selfish interests would work.
Want our children to go back to school? Wear a mask.
Want to see everyone back to work? Wear a mask.
Want to see your favorite college teams play again? Wear a mask.
Want this whole COVID-19 problem to go away? Bravo! Wear the mask.
