In reference to Kelly Bostian's article "Fish face stacked deck (July 6)," why is Keystone Lake level always held 3 feet above normal?
Surely, Josh Johnson, supervisor of the northeast region fisheries, who said, "Long droughts could cause some fish kills," realizes that a slow release from above-normal level Keystone Dam is available.
All tributary lakes (Oologah, Grand, Hudson, Fort Gibson) are at normal levels, but Keystone is still three feet high!
Keystone Lake level has not been down to normal level since fall of 2018 and that was a major player in the spring flooding of homes below the dam in 2019.
The projected fish kill may be avoided if the dam authorities would release sufficient flow of the current 725.9-foot water level down to the normal 723 feet top conservative lake level.
Maybe, a $1,000 fine per fish kill would help in the decision making process of the dam authorities?
William Hulet, Broken Arrow
