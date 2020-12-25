Letter to the Editor: Wanting to pay it forward

I am thankful for all of my friends and family, and a life I can live happily in.

I’m thankful for God helping me through my life, and my friends and family comforting me through hard times when I needed it the most.

I'm so thankful for everyone and everything they have done for me.

I’m thankful for my teachers and the school for educating me and helping me.

I hope I can do the same thing that everyone has has done for me.

