Letter to the Editor: Wanting to pay it forward

I am thankful for all of my friends and family, and a life I can live happily in.
I’m thankful for God helping me through my life, and my friends and family comforting me through hard times when I needed it the most.
I'm so thankful for everyone and everything they have done for me.
I’m thankful for my teachers and the school for educating me and helping me.
I hope I can do the same thing that everyone has has done for me.
