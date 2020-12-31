Letter to the Editor: Wake up to our serious situation

We are in a very serious situation.

I am tired, and would bet most people staying home and being safe also are tired of hearing our elected officials say that a mask mandate would not work.

They say it would be unenforceable or unconstitutional to do so.

These are the same people who have made the rules and regulations requiring seatbelts to be worn as well as outlawing running red lights, speeding and driving while drinking.

People are dying, and health care facilities are full.

I think it's time that all of our people who can help the situation to do so immediately.

Making a mask mandate while in public or where you may be endangering other people's lives should be cited as following the rules and regulations set forth by our local and state authorities

It's time for our state and local leaders to step up to the plate and make this happen.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.