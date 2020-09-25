Letter to the Editor: Waiting to see if principle or hypocrisy will win over GOP senators

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Feb. 13, 2016, a Supreme Court opening came open. Of the nearly 50 Republican senators, three agreed to open confirmation hearings, three said no to any Democratic nominee and four said no to any President Barack Obama nominee.

These were understandable objections based on partisan principle.

The remainder made statements mentioning the need to postpone, allowing voters to make the choice in the impending presidential election 237 days away.

It will be informative to see, after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's recent death, whether these same Republicans will see the need to await the voters' choice 46 days away.

Which will win out, principle or hypocrisy?

