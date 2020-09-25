 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Waiting to see if principle or hypocrisy will win over GOP senators

Letter to the Editor: Waiting to see if principle or hypocrisy will win over GOP senators

{{featured_button_text}}
'Justice Joan' Larsen emerges as finalist for Supreme Court

This Sept. 19, 2020, photo provided by the Supreme Court, shows the Bench draped for the death of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court in Washington.

 Fred Schilling

On Feb. 13, 2016, a Supreme Court opening came open. Of the nearly 50 Republican senators, three agreed to open confirmation hearings, three said no to any Democratic nominee and four said no to any President Barack Obama nominee.

These were understandable objections based on partisan principle.

The remainder made statements mentioning the need to postpone, allowing voters to make the choice in the impending presidential election 237 days away.

It will be informative to see, after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's recent death, whether these same Republicans will see the need to await the voters' choice 46 days away.

Which will win out, principle or hypocrisy?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News