 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Wait to vote on Supreme Court nominee

Letter to the Editor: Wait to vote on Supreme Court nominee

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Photo2

A memorial to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg includes a photograph of the late justice Tuesday outside the Harvard Law School library at Langdell Hall, on the campus of Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Ginsburg, who attended Harvard law school but transferred to Columbia, died Friday at the age of 87.

 STEVEN SENNE, ASSOCIATED PRESS

I urge Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford to maintain the positions they declared in 2016.

In 2016, they supported the Senate refusing to consider a Supreme Court nominee in an election year even while there were more than six months to the election.

There are now less than six weeks until the 2020 election.

This proposed vote will further divide the nation and devalue belief in our elected representatives and government process.

This is an opportunity to confirm that their words and statements are consistent and have true value.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News