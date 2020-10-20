Letter to the Editor: Voting on a single issue

Despite multiple looming issues, the rhetoric, the innuendoes, the accusations, the incompetence and the incredible distortions of reality being tossed about, the pending election has become a single-issue event.
Does this country continue to adhere to, work with, refine and enhance the ideas and principles set forth in the Constitution and Bill of Rights, or do we continue our descent into a third world dictatorship of avarice, insecurity, fraud, duplicity and lies?
Everyone should vote on this one issue alone, but be aware, due to the constraints of the Electoral College, abstention or a protest vote for independent or Libertarian candidates will enhance chances for the survival of the dictatorship.
Tom Payne, Tulsa
