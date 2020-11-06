Letter to the Editor: Voting methodologies need to be reviewed

The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy.

The last four years, and especially 2020, have challenged this right.

Foreign interference has been substantiated by our nation’s top security agencies. Our postal service is fraught with problems that question if our mail-in votes will be delivered on time to be counted.

Fake ballot boxes exist, and some states are not providing adequate ballot drop-off locations.

COVID-19 has presented a unique challenge for citizens having to choose between their personal health and their access to a safe voting environment.

Even the U.S. president has challenged, without evidence, the validity of our mail-in votes and stated numerous times that should he lose, then the election must be rigged.

These problems are not from a developing country, they are happening in the U.S. in 2020.

Regardless of the election outcome, I would implore the administration and the individual states to undertake a complete review of our voting methodologies.