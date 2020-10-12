Letter to the Editor: Voting for the platform, not the person

My fellow Oklahomans who are solely basing their decision on who to vote for president on a candidate's rhetoric, tone, style or likeability are missing the big picture.

This is not a popularity contest. I'm not voting for the person, I'm voting for the platform.

I'm voting for the Second Amendment, the next Supreme Court justice, the Electoral College, the police and law and order, the military and veterans.

I'm voting for the flag, secure borders, the right to praise God, for every unborn soul, to support Israel, to protect children from leftist school curriculum, parental rights, school choice, racial unity, to support "In God We Trust" and school prayer.

I'm voting to end needless wars, to not shut down our economy again and not raise taxes.

I'm voting to continue the greatest economy this country has ever seen, the lowest unemployment rate for African American people, Hispanic workers and women.

I'm voting to bring jobs back from China and not send more over there. I'm voting to continue our energy independence we now have.

I'm voting for the person who has done more for African American people than any other president since Abraham Lincoln.