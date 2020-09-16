Letter to the Editor: Voting for president based on Christian values of character

Since 1971, I’ve voted in every presidential election. A candidate’s morals have guided my choice.
I’ve voted for both Democrats and Republicans. With the current choices for president, I see only one choice.
None of us is perfect. However, if you claim to be a Christian, your speech and actions should reflect a light to our savior and Lord, enticing others to become a disciple of Jesus.
A Christ follower exhibits the following: love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control (Galatians 5:22).
Ask yourself, which candidate most consistently meets these standards? Then, make your choice.
Many choose to vote Republican or Democrat because of party values. Neither is completely right nor wrong.
What if we met in the middle?
Laws can be passed to stop abortion, control guns, etc. but we can’t stop others from disobeying the laws.
Morality cannot be legislated. Only God can change a person’s heart.
What is the solution? What if Christians sought God each morning in prayer, asking Him what He wanted them to do to make the necessary positive changes in our society? What if, instead of protesting, arguing, and name-calling, we sought out the least-of-these and chose to do what Jesus did. Love our neighbors as ourselves, take care of the less fortunate, and quit judging others—that’s God’s job, not ours.
What if we asked Jesus to let us see others through His eyes? We just might be surprised at the changes we would see in our country.
Carol Round, Grove
