Letter to the Editor: Voting for Christian Bengel for District 6

It has passed again where most Tulsa city councilors have kept their seats because only the districts where they live can vote them out.

This law needs to be changed. Councilors not only vote for their districts but also on major issues affecting all of Tulsa

Therefore, like any politician from the mayor down the ballot, all of Tulsa should have a vote.

Take District 6, we have a serious need for change.

In the 20 years I have lived here, we have lost every major mall, every major store and even Long John Silver's and CC’s Pizza have moved.

What we have is a bunch of major call centers that cause traffic nightmares in the neighborhoods.

The major business we have now is a taco truck on every corner, Spanish-language store and Mexican restaurants, no major retail stores.

People who live here shop in Broken Arrow or Catoosa.

A lot of people are hoping for a complete change with electing Christen Bengal to the council on Nov. 3. Not only does he put forth a good resume, but he has answered every email sent to him.

In all the years I have lived in the district, Councilor Connie Dodson has not answered one.