Letter to the Editor: Voting for Cheryl Baber for Senate District 35

Candidate Cheryl Baber came by our home to make her pitch. After all, this is her job interview.

Her views were presented understandably and professionally. She is particularly concerned about economic recovery and development due to the pandemic.

I think she is well-suited since she has worked as a local attorney in commercial litigation and, as a federal law clerk, worked on a multitude of cases involving business issues.

I believe she will work to bring our economy out of the bottom tier of states (presently 42nd) to a level which would support the cost of most issues facing our state (including education).

Baber worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in northeastern Oklahoma and believes the highest purpose of government is to protect its law-abiding citizens.

She will protect the Second Amendment of Oklahomans. She is pro-life.

Baber recently volunteered as an attorney for neglected children in foster care. She served as an instructor at Oklahoma State University's Special Education Resolution Center and legal counsel for the organization that started Women in Recovery program.

Baber is a fourth generation Oklahoman and has lived in Tulsa 27 years.