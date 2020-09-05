 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Voting for a president with character, not political party

When I vote this November, I will be more focused on the character of our leader rather than political party or platform.

I want a president who is honest and doesn’t lie or spread misinformation.

I hope for a president who promotes unity rather than divisiveness and doesn’t support violence.

I want a leader who treats everyone with respect and doesn’t make up mean names for people he doesn’t like.

I want a president who protects our Constitution and doesn’t use his position to enrich himself and his family’s businesses.

The leader of our great nation should not hold racist or sexist views.

I dream of a leader who has integrity and is able to articulate our values to the world.

These qualities were once expectations of a U.S. president but now must be identified as important considerations when voting.

Please join me in pursuing a leader who embodies dignity and decency, then vote accordingly.

