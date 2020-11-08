Letter to the Editor: Voting experience showed kindness among voters

Wayne Greene speaks with winners Sen. Dave Rader and Rep. Melissa Provenzano

My daughter and I were preparing to vote mid-morning Tuesday at Braden Park Baptist Church at Fifth Street and Yale Avenue.

My daughter was explaining to me that she had to go outside to stand in line. I am 91 years old and use a cane.

A nice woman let me go ahead of her so I wouldn't have to wait as long.

My daughter went outside to take her place in line. As I waited for her, I noticed that other folks were being kind to the elderly, allowing them to go ahead.

One man even found a chair for a lady because standing was hard for her.

I just wanted to say thank you to those showing consideration.

It made me proud to call Tulsa home.

