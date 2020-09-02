Letter to the Editor: Voters need definitive answers before November

On Aug. 8, President Donald Trump stated, “If I am victorious on Nov. 3, I plan to forgive these taxes and make permanent cuts to the payroll tax … I’m going to make them all permanent.”
He is saying he plans to defund Social Security and Medicare. On Aug. 25, the chief actuary of the Social Security Administration stated that if Trump goes through with his plan, the disability account will be depleted by 2021, and the Social Security Trust will be depleted by 2023.
Another source stated Medicare will be depleted by 2026.
Trump can cut payroll taxes by executive order if the U.S. is under a national emergency, which it is. He’s made no other comments about cutting payroll taxes.
Voters need a definite answer from the president before voting. Will he or won’t he cut the payroll taxes?
The White House says, “No such initiative is on the agenda,” but as we all know that can change in a minute.
Voters also need definite answers from our U.S. senators and representatives. Will they stand up and defend Oklahoma’s seniors and disabled or will they toe Trump’s line (as most do)?
Voters need answers before going to the polls.
We shouldn’t let fake conspiracies and fake issues obstruct paying attention to what directly affects our lives.
Do people really want to vote against their own best interests?
