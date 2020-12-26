Letter to the Editor: Voters have spoken

A quote attributed to Benjamin Franklin is “It’s a republic if we can keep it.”

The words republic and democracy are used to describe the nation interchangeably. But the slight distinction in the republic definition is the topic of equality.

It seems like the Republicans are now trying to take that topic out of the nation.

Forty-six Republican Oklahoma legislators, two Republican U.S. congressmen, the Oklahoma attorney general and many other Republicans believe that the voters in other states should not have their votes counted in the presidential election to protect the integrity of the nation.

The definition of integrity is the state of being whole and undivided.

Yet, the Republicans want to divide the vote count. Then say the Democrats stole the presidential election.

The definition of “stole” (past tense of steal) is to take without permission.

Finders keepers is the rule of law when you are youngsters, but it’s not a rule of law in 2020 after 234 years.

The people have spoken, so time to grow up! Teach your children well and vote.