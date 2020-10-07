Letter to the Editor: Vote for Jim Inhofe for his 100% pro-life positions

When deciding for whom to vote in November, is there anything more important than supporting a candidate who will defend the right to life?

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe has been endorsed for reelection by National Right to Life. He has had a 100% pro-life voting record throughout his distinguished career of public service in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

Inhofe doesn’t just pay lip service to defending the right to life; he acts on his convictions. His consistent, courageous and inspiring pro-life voting record illustrates that, but so do other things which are less well known.

Adoption is a life-affirming alternative to abortion, and Inhofe leads the Congressional Caucus on Adoption to promote policies that help children and families in the adoption and foster care process.

Because of his personal involvement, he united dozens of families in 2017 who had international adoptions in limbo.

He goes out of his way to encourage, visit with and support young Oklahomans who attend the March for Life in Washington each January.

Our nation ultimately will be judged by how we have treated the least among us. Inhofe never hesitates to fight to protect the most vulnerable.