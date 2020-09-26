Letter to the Editor: Vote for Jim Inhofe, Donald Trump

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I do not know Sen. Jim Inhofe personally, but he is one of the most honorable men in the Senate.

He was a great mayor and is a great senator for Oklahoma. Every time I have called his office for assistance, which was quite often when I was working, he handled the problem immediately.

And it didn't matter how important the concern, the response was immediately.

Inhofe has served this country well and done an outstanding job for Oklahoma.

President Donald Trump has done more for the military than any president in 30 years.

Oklahomans need to stop and think. And, in November, put Inhofe back to helping protect our military bases in Oklahoma.

And it's time for Americans to get behind our president, our senators and Congress.

And I agree it doesn't matter if you are Republican or Democrat, vote for Inhofe and Trump.

Let's back our elected officials instead of bashing them.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.