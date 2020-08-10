Before we lapse into a state of panic or despair at the unlikely prospect of a Joe Biden presidency, we should remind ourselves of a few things.
In spite of the recent despicable performances of the Democrat machine, the majority of both parties is composed of intelligent, patriotic and loyal Americans.
We should hope and pray that there are enough of these to counteract the Democrat crazies at voting time and to influence the decisions of their elected officials.
On the question of picking a vice presidential candidate, remember, this is probably tantamount to choosing our next president should Biden win.
Be careful what you wish for!
I am a Trump supporter. My main objection to him is the deficit and debt, but I suppose he is doing as good a job as anyone could under the circumstances.
I know he is no saint, and there are probably many things to not like about him.
But President Biden? Give me a break!
If you are tired of things such as low unemployment for all categories, low inflation, low interest rates and an effective, well-funded and equipped law enforcement, then by all means vote for Uncle Joe.
Otherwise it must be Trump!
Roger D. Williams, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.