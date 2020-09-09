Letter to the Editor: Violent protests change minds

Peaceful protesting is sometimes necessary, however when looting, shooting and burning is involved things change.
The more destructive a protest becomes the more it causes people to choose sides.
I fear that a civil war is evident, and I do not see an Abraham Lincoln savior coming in the next eight years.
Chuck Corwin, Tulsa
