Letter to the Editor: Violent protests change minds

Portland chief: Violent protests come 'at increased cost'

Portland police take control of the streets after making arrests on the scene of the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Oregon State Police will return to Portland to help local authorities after the fatal shooting of a man following clashes between President Donald Trump supporters and counter-protesters that led to an argument between the president and the city's mayor over who was to blame for the violence.

Peaceful protesting is sometimes necessary, however when looting, shooting and burning is involved things change. 

The more destructive a protest becomes the more it causes people to choose sides. 

I fear that a civil war is evident, and I do not see an Abraham Lincoln savior coming in the next eight years. 

Chuck Corwin, Tulsa

