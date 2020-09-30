 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Victims of COVID-19 keep it a secret

COVID-19 in Tulsa

Medical personnel clap and sign “I love you” as they look out a window at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso on Thursday. Motorists were parked outside with their headlights and hazards lights on and honked their horns to thank medical personnel for their work. The Headlights for Hope event is to show support to the medical staff and patients at hospitals during the COVID-19 outbreak. 

 MIKE SIMONS, Tulsa World

COVID-19 cases accelerate; death rates climb; hospitalizations increase, and we act as if protection is obtained by keeping the victims nameless.

Writer Michael Overall's article ("When COVID hits home, complacency has to end," Sept. 27) is the first time I have seen a person's name linked to the virus locally.

The victims are our neighbors, family and community members. It feels like illness or death from COVID in Oklahoma is a shameful secret.

Denying and depersonalizing are not safeguards.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

