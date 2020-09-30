Letter to the Editor: Victims of COVID-19 keep it a secret

COVID-19 cases accelerate; death rates climb; hospitalizations increase, and we act as if protection is obtained by keeping the victims nameless.
Writer Michael Overall's article ("When COVID hits home, complacency has to end," Sept. 27) is the first time I have seen a person's name linked to the virus locally.
The victims are our neighbors, family and community members. It feels like illness or death from COVID in Oklahoma is a shameful secret.
Denying and depersonalizing are not safeguards.
