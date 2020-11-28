Letter to the Editor: Veterans deserve something big

What I am thankful for is veterans. They protect our rights and freedoms and provide services and aid to those in need.

I am so thankful they have been fighting just for America and deserve something big!

To all the veterans out there, thank you for serving our country and thank you for risking your life for our freedom.

