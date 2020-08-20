Mural Vandalized

A volunteer paints over a blue line on the Black Lives Matter mural in the Greenwood District on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Please explain how an act of illegal graffiti painted in the middle of the night can be vandalized?

Gary Flinchum, Tulsa

