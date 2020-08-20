Please explain how an act of illegal graffiti painted in the middle of the night can be vandalized?
Gary Flinchum, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please explain how an act of illegal graffiti painted in the middle of the night can be vandalized?
Gary Flinchum, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
State's heritage is reflected in the creativity and craftsmanship of local artisans.
FOUNDATION REPAIR
Landscaping, Lawn Care, Leaf Removal, Haul Offs, Cleanups, Tree, Dirt, Sod & Bobcat Work. Retaining Walls Snow Removal. 918-760-4807.
WE KNOW THE SECRET With almost four decades of experience, we know the secret to effective pest control. Ask about our specials. 918-362-2000
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.