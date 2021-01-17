Letter to the Editor: Vaccine distribution numbers don't add up

This week I received a confirmation letter from the Oklahoma State Department of Health to schedule my appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine.

I attempted to do so and found that no appointment times were available within 100 miles of my home.

It was also noted that there are only eight vaccine distribution points within 25 miles of my Tulsa home. That includes Tulsa, Wagoner, Creek and other counties.

The combined populations of just the three named counties is over 800,000, with a senior population of over 120,000.

Simple math indicates that each of the eight distribution sites would be serving over 15,000 seniors.

I don't know if the situation is any different for phase 1 recipients, but from these numbers it seems to me that the problem may not be so much with supply as it is with distribution.

Is this the best we can do while in the midst of soaring cases and overflow hospitalizations?

Other states, including Texas, have been successfully distributing vaccines to vulnerable populations for weeks. Why not Oklahoma?