Now that we have come to a consensus that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is analogous to fighting a war, I propose the U.S. use one of its lesser known uniformed services, the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service.
This organization is made up of commissioned officers in the medical, nursing and other related fields. For decades, it has helped fight disease with the Indian Health Service and other government areas.
While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would continue to do the research and data collection so necessary to fight this dreaded viral disease, the Commissioned Corps could do many of the tasks that less medically trained organizations, such as the National Guard and state National Reserves currently do.
This would allow those organizations to do the tasks that they were trained for, and the Commissioned Corps could investigate viral hot spots and set up field hospitals, if necessary.
This, in turn, would take the pressure off of the existing hospitals that are now seeing overloads. I recommend funding at least another 100,000 of these professionals, either from current military budgets or new allocations.
