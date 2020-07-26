Coronavirus data is funneled away from CDC, sparking worries

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment cleans gurneys in the emergency department intake area on May 27 in New York. Hospital data related to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. will now be collected by a private technology firm, rather than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — a move the Trump administration says will speed up reporting but one that concerns some public health leaders. AP file

 John Minchillo

Now that we have come to a consensus that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is analogous to fighting a war, I propose the U.S. use one of its lesser known uniformed services, the Commissioned Corps of the U.S. Public Health Service. 

This organization is made up of commissioned officers in the medical, nursing and other related fields. For decades, it has helped fight disease with the Indian Health Service and other government areas.

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would continue to do the research and data collection so necessary to fight this dreaded viral disease, the Commissioned Corps could do many of the tasks that less medically trained organizations, such as the National Guard and state National Reserves currently do.

This would allow those organizations to do the tasks that they were trained for, and the Commissioned Corps could investigate viral hot spots and set up field hospitals, if necessary.

This, in turn, would take the pressure off of the existing hospitals that are now seeing overloads. I recommend funding at least another 100,000 of these professionals, either from current military budgets or new allocations.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags