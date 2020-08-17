As a citizen of this great country of ours, I am grieved by the desecration of many great works of art reflecting some of the past history of this beloved country.
These figures of men and women depicting history are a reflection of the efforts and outcomes in wars impacting our ancestors' lives.
These events still impact memories of liberty earned for all by our forefathers. These events included all people, regardless of color, to bring freedom to each and all in our country.
Regardless of history, all are free because of citizens who have fought for, in one way or another, for the freedom that is so precious to all of us.
Those men who fought and died would rise up in horror to see the ruin of these works of art that are a reflection of heroic effort.
Thank the Lord, all slaves were freed by one major war.
All of us should be grateful to live in these United States as free people: Free to protect, love and care for each other, for the common good of all.
Each of us should get a copy of the US Constitution, study it and use our guaranteed privileges as citizens to keep our country free from anarchy.
Donna Shoun, Tulsa
