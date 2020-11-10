Letter to the Editor: Unpatriotic to stoke tensions, fears about election results

Four years ago, when Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton lost, she walked out on stage the next morning and said:

"I still believe in America, and I always will. And if you do, then we must accept this result and then look to the future. Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead."

In the coming days, there were recounts, frustrations, anger and mounting concerns, but at no point did supporters rally to declare the election a "fraud," incite violence or label Trump voters as treasonous.

The pain was real and deep; losing elections are always painful and this moment was especially so.

But the results were accepted because that is how our democracy works.

The candidate who receives the most electoral votes becomes president.

That is how our democracy works.

To muddle that process, cast doubt on it, stoke tensions or intimidate volunteers counting ballots is not only wrong, it is unpatriotic.

Of course the process must be fair and legal. No one is arguing otherwise.