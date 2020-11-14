Letter to the Editor: Union school board still not doing enough

By recommendation of a special committee propelled by rightful public fervor, the Union Board of Education made an excellent decision in removing a longstanding derogatory mascot from affiliation with the public school system.

And while we should give credit to the board where credit is due, let us thank the dedicated citizens who pushed for this needed change while acknowledging the shortcomings of this school board in terms of academic achievement, fiscal management and constituent outreach.

A typical meeting of Union's school board is one of preaching great things and achieving dismal results. Six in 10 students score below state standards on standardized exams — seven in 10 if economically disadvantaged.

A majority of board members voted against public health recommendations by reopening the schools in August.

Nonvirtual meetings of the Board are not video recorded for public inspection. Board members do not seek to include proactively everyday taxpayers in budgeting decisions.

Millions of taxpayer dollars flow to out-of-state corporate contractors without question. And the superintendent is paid nearly $100,000 more per year than what the citizens of this state pay our governor.