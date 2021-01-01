Letter to the Editor: Understand socialism during World War II

A Dec. 21 letter asserts that we have just elected a socialist president after fighting a war against socialism 75 years ago ("U.S. voters elected a socialist president").

I am struck by the labeling of Joe Biden as a socialist. He has never claimed to be a socialist and never (until the Trump administration) been labelled as one.

Disregarding the apparent lack of accuracy in this characterization, I would like to examine the claim that we fought a war against socialism in about 1945.

That would make it World War II.

Our principle adversaries in that war were Germany, Italy and Japan. None of those were socialist countries at the time.

I, therefore, wonder about the accuracy of those statements about fighting socialism. Perhaps writers need to learn what socialism is before writing about it.

