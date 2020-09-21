Letter to the Editor: Uncertainty about Electoral College process

Members of the Electoral College who ultimate selected the last president have reported they were tampered with in order to influence their votes.
Obviously, it would be easier to affect this number of votes than millions of those voting as regular citizens.
How these members of the Electoral College are determined presents another problem. Who does this and what are their qualifications?
Hypothetically, let's consider the numbers.
Of the 538 members, maybe 450 are probably well-determined and honest. If some are threatened with physical harm to themselves or family members, could this affect their vote?
Then there is the money inducement. What would it cost to buy a vote?
There are reports that both of these occurrences happened during the last major election.
When one loses by 3 million votes, it makes voters wonder.
How about we just go with the popular vote? If the winner does not win by a minimum of 0.4%, then go to the Electoral College.
This way, it is a vote of the people (not a representative democracy).
George J. Parker, Tahlequah
Editor's Note: The U.S. Constitution does not state how electors are chosen, but all states chose electors by popular vote. The number allotted to each state and District of Columbia mirrors the total of congressional members. Oklahoma is one of 32 states with laws requiring electors to vote as pledged. In Oklahoma, a violation could result in a $1,000 fine.
