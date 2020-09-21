Letter to the Editor: Uncertainty about Electoral College process

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Electoral College who ultimate selected the last president have reported they were tampered with in order to influence their votes.

Obviously, it would be easier to affect this number of votes than millions of those voting as regular citizens.

How these members of the Electoral College are determined presents another problem. Who does this and what are their qualifications?

Hypothetically, let's consider the numbers.

Of the 538 members, maybe 450 are probably well-determined and honest. If some are threatened with physical harm to themselves or family members, could this affect their vote?

Then there is the money inducement. What would it cost to buy a vote?

There are reports that both of these occurrences happened during the last major election.

When one loses by 3 million votes, it makes voters wonder.

How about we just go with the popular vote? If the winner does not win by a minimum of 0.4%, then go to the Electoral College.

This way, it is a vote of the people (not a representative democracy).