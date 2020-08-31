Letter to the Editor: U.S. presidents have little impact on the economy

Common perceptions are that a president deserves credit, or blame, for economic performance. Wrong!
Studies show a president has very minimal impact on the economy.
President Donald Trump claims credit for a big boost to the economy. However, if you extend the growth lines from the Obama administration, they show a decrease in rate of growth during the Trump administration.
Any president would have had the same or better result.
Republicans are the party of business. Democrats tax and spend and increase deficits. Wrong!
Businesses and the stock market do just as well under Democrats.
The difference is that, under Republicans, the rich get relatively richer, while lower and middle classes lose ground economically.
Under Democrats, the rich still do very well, but lower classes gain ground.
Regarding deficits, Republicans pass tax cut measures such as in 2017, which give minimal boost to the economy, distribute your money and mine up to big business and adds a trillion dollars to the deficit.
On average, deficits grow larger under Republicans.
With tariffs, countries like China and Mexico pay for tariffs we impose and help even the balance of trade. Wrong!
American consumers pay nearly all the cost.
Cutting safety and environmental regulations will save businesses money and help the economy. Wrong!
A minor short-term bump may occur, but projections show the long-term effect will be negative, as a result of health and other issues resulting in a lot work time and increased health costs.
Dennis Loegering, Broken Arrow
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO