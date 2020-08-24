The U.S. Postal Service was established in 1775 to serve every resident of the American colonies. Benjamin Franklin was the first postmaster general.
The Post Office self-funded its services until UPS and FedEx corporations began delivering packages to companies and residents in cities and large towns.
Low-cost bulk mailings and rural delivery costs used to be supported by first-class stamps, but email and smart phones have reduced that income.
In May, President Donald Trump appointed Louis DeJoy, a major Republican donor, as postmaster general.
DeJoy quickly began eliminating overtime pay and removing time-saving sorting machines, seriously slowing mail deliveries.
Now Social Security and other income checks are being delayed. People who get medications by mail are endangered.
Bills and the payments for those bills may be late, creating late charges. Postage increases are being threatened.
Republicans, including Trump, have promoted privatization of the Postal Service.
What would this do to post offices in smaller towns and deliveries to farmers and homeowners with acreages?
The coronavirus is causing many voters to use absentee ballots.
In Oklahoma, the ballots are mailed three weeks or less before Election Day. The completed ballots must be received by Election Day. Most uncounted ballots are due to late arrival.
In May the U.S. House passed a coronavirus relief bill, which included funds for the Post Office. The Senate passed its own bill without that support and has refused to negotiate.
Think seriously about what the Postal service means to you.
Connie Seibold, Tulsa
