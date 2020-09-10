Letter to the Editor: TV ratings idea to boost COVID-19 when available

Regarding COVID-19 vaccine safety, I have a suggestion.
I am a lifelong beneficiary and advocate of vaccines — polio was still rampant when I was vaccinated as a kid — and believe they are among the greatest scientific achievements.
However, my confidence has been shaken by rushing the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by this administration.
The president's political decisions have undermined the scientific judgement of his own experts.
Having so drastically mismanaged this terrible virus so far, the president could restore confidence by being the first to be vaccinated along with the first lady and his children and grandchildren in a public ceremony, administered by Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Think that will happen? Think of the TV ratings!
Samuel Harris, Tulsa
