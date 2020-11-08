Letter to the Editor: Tulsans deserve a covered bridge across the Arkansas River

Things were going so well with a beautiful new park and Riverside Drive up and running.

Now the powers that be tell us that we cannot have a new covered bridge because there isn't enough money ("New pedestrian bridge over Arkansas River with cost-adjusted design to be presented," Oct. 15).

Tulsa deserves a bridge at least as good as what we had. If it is no longer safe, fix it.

Surely it would cost less than a new one, and most of it is still there. We would then end up with a charming, old fashioned, safe, covered bridge.

