Letter to the Editor: Tulsa World redesign messes up cryptoquote

Not to brag, but I have been solving the Tulsa World daily cryptoquote since 1967 when I received a free subscription while attending Northeastern State University and had little or no TV access.
I did so as a challenge to myself.
To further that challenge, some several years ago, I started solving the quote without pen or pencil.
I encouraged my two daughters to solve the problem traditionally, which they still do today.
With your new look for the paper implemented recently, you have separated words within the quote which could upset beginners or even the regular puzzle solvers trying their hand for the answer.
I don’t think it is part of the new look.
This has happened at least twice, but I prevailed as another challenge accomplished.
But come on, get your ducks, or should I say words, in a row.
Gary Phillips, Wagoner
