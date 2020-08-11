Wow, the Tulsa World photographers did it again. The front-page photo of the funeral honoring Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig V. Johnson was the best!
It shared with your readers the white hearse carrying Sgt. Johnson to his final resting place, the beautiful large flag displayed by two Tulsa Fire Department vehicles cranes, the TPD's motorcycle escort and the so-important view of Victory Church with its cross at the peak.
So inspiring, so heart wrenching. Tears were brought to our eyes, thanks to the photographer.
My Tulsa World is the best in our country.
Thank you for sharing with your readers the daily news and the heart-warming articles such as the coverage of Sgt. Johnson's last trip.
Marcia Hawkins, Tulsa
Editor's Note: Tulsa World award-winning photographer Mike Simons took that photo. Sgt. Craig Johnson was killed during a routine police stop.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video