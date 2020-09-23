Letter to the Editor: Tulsa World expanding awareness

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have subscribed to the Tulsa World for over 30 years to be informed.

I don’t expect to agree or disagree with what I read, I just want the opportunity to have my awareness expanded.

Excellent examples of this are three articles in the Sept. 18 paper.

The first , "Classroom conundrum," was well-written, balanced and gave me information for which I was not aware that helped me better understand the difficult decision Tulsa Public Schools is confronting.

The next, “Tulsa plans for first co-housing community,” again, informed me about an exciting and different approach to housing I hope will be successful.