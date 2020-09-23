Letter to the Editor: Tulsa World expanding awareness

I have subscribed to the Tulsa World for over 30 years to be informed.
I don’t expect to agree or disagree with what I read, I just want the opportunity to have my awareness expanded.
Excellent examples of this are three articles in the Sept. 18 paper.
The first , "Classroom conundrum," was well-written, balanced and gave me information for which I was not aware that helped me better understand the difficult decision Tulsa Public Schools is confronting.
The next, “Tulsa plans for first co-housing community,” again, informed me about an exciting and different approach to housing I hope will be successful.
The other, “Gathering Place resumes programming today,” informed me about something I was wondering about and am happy to know.
Thank you, Tulsa World.
Ken Seidel, Claremore
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Feature video:
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!