Letter to the Editor: Tulsa World expanding awareness

Tulsa World newspapers during the first week of the COVID-19 virus severely affecting Oklahoma.

I have subscribed to the Tulsa World for over 30 years to be informed.

I don’t expect to agree or disagree with what I read, I just want the opportunity to have my awareness expanded.

Excellent examples of this are three articles in the Sept. 18 paper.

The first , "Classroom conundrum," was well-written, balanced and gave me information for which I was not aware that helped me better understand the difficult decision Tulsa Public Schools is confronting.

The next, “Tulsa plans for first co-housing community,” again, informed me about an exciting and different approach to housing I hope will be successful.

The other, “Gathering Place resumes programming today,” informed me about something I was wondering about and am happy to know.

Thank you, Tulsa World.

Ken Seidel, Claremore

