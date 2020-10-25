 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Tulsa Urban Data Pioneers helped get a truer picture of Tulsa's sustainability

In 2019, I learned Tulsa ranked 74 out of 75 U.S. cities in the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy Clean City Energy Scorecard, which identifies policies and programs of cities to save energy, promote renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gases.

This poor ranking was unfortunate, given that according to our city’s comprehensive plan, "Tulsans expect their city to draw upon its long experience in the energy industry to become a leader in sustainability, carbon neutrality, and the efficient use of natural resources."

While disappointed with our ranking I had a hunch we deserved a better score. Volunteering with Tulsa Urban Data Pioneers, allowed me to follow up on that hunch. Our team filled out the scorecard and by doing so, we acquired a more accurate picture of what Tulsa is already doing well and how we can further advance energy efficiency and clean energy in Tulsa.

Tulsa’s ranking improved from 94 out of 100 in the 2020 draft scorecard to 85 as a result of our research. Next year, I hope we can get out of the bottom three quarters.

Tulsa Urban Data Pioneers enables city employees and community members to work together to solve communitywide problems using data analysis. I am grateful for the program and hope the mayor and City Council heed our team's recommendations to establish climate and energy efficiency goals. To be truly a truly date-driven, world class city, we must address sustainability.

Nancy Moran, Tulsa

Editor's note: Nancy Moran is a registered nurse.

