Letter to the Editor: Tulsa Transit becomes vital during a pandemic

The pandemic has made apparent how vital of a service the Metro Tulsa Transit Authority (Tulsa Transit) is for thousands of citizens.

Since March 2020, Tulsa Transit has transported over 1 million riders. Many of these riders are essential, frontline workers who must get to and from their jobs every day.

They include medical staff, grocery store employees, pharmacy employees, social service providers and many others.

In addition, Tulsa Transit has delivered over 43,000 Meals on Wheels meals and conducted 2,900 senior wellness checks to homebound Tulsans.

Tulsa Transit's 180 bus drivers and employees arrive at work every day ready to serve.

Drivers care that you have transportation to and from your destination, and they ensure that your environment is safe with socially distanced seating and mandatory masks on all buses.

Tulsa Transit's employees take pride in their work and they take pride in serving you.

Next time you board a bus, please thank your driver for their service to everyone throughout our community.

Editor's Note: Chairwoman of the Metro Tulsa Transit Authority Board of Trustees.