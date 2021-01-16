Letter to the Editor: Tulsa sheriff's view on Trump responsibility 'ridiculous'

Sheriff Vic Regalado's claim that President Donald Trump is not responsible for the insurrection on Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol because he did not personally participate is ridiculous ("Tulsa County sheriff says he doesn't think Trump's responsible for last week's violence at Capitol," Jan. 11).
According to Regalado's view, every person convicted for blackmail, extortion or murder-for-hire would be innocent.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: