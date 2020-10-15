Letter to the Editor: Tulsa Police officer's comments about BLM insulting

"Church leaders, police march in downtown Tulsa" (Oct. 11), describes how the Faith and Blue March coincided with a rally held to protest the city's removal of the Black Lives Matter mural on Greenwood Avenue.

The report states that as the Faith and Blue route passed by the rally site at Center of the Universe, police warned marchers in advance that if BLM protestors approached them, officers would form a protective line.

If they come into the street, “feel free to film it,” Tulsa Police Lt. Chris Witt told marchers. “Whatever happens, we’re going to make sure that the truth is told.”

Nothing materialized.

Why is it naturally assumed, by apparently more than one Tulsa officer, that the BLM rally attendees would threaten the Faith and Blue marchers?

I am a white, senior citizen, resident of Tulsa for 34 years, and I find those comments insulting.