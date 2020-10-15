 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Tulsa Police officer's comments about BLM insulting

Black Lives Matter

Tulsa Police Lt. Chris Witt walks near the BLM letters that were painted in the street in front of City Hall in Tulsa on Saturday, October 10, 2020, after Black Lives Matter protestors painted the message on the street during a march in Tulsa on Saturday, October 10, 2020. 

 JOHN CLANTON, TULSA WORLD

"Church leaders, police march in downtown Tulsa" (Oct. 11), describes how the Faith and Blue March coincided with a rally held to protest the city's removal of the Black Lives Matter mural on Greenwood Avenue.

The report states that as the Faith and Blue route passed by the rally site at Center of the Universe, police warned marchers in advance that if BLM protestors approached them, officers would form a protective line.

If they come into the street, “feel free to film it,” Tulsa Police Lt. Chris Witt told marchers. “Whatever happens, we’re going to make sure that the truth is told.”

Nothing materialized.

Why is it naturally assumed, by apparently more than one Tulsa officer, that the BLM rally attendees would threaten the Faith and Blue marchers?

I am a white, senior citizen, resident of Tulsa for 34 years, and I find those comments insulting.

I would bet cash money there were more concealed weapons carried by the "faith and blue" marchers than were by the BLM attendees.

Guess it is clear where a lot of our men and women in blue stand, at least by these comments.

That's not a great way to build unity and trust. 

