In the Aug. 12 article “Tulsa Police on protests: One violent or unlawful act is cause to tear gas those who won't leave," officers were quoted as saying that even just one person acting violently during a peaceful protest could cause the entire protest to be subject to chemical irritants (tear gas and pepper spray) because all the other demonstrators bear responsibility for one person’s misdeeds.
But for years now, when an officer kills someone unlawfully, we hear “It's just one bad apple.”
Maybe we should hold the entire police force accountable for one officer’s misdeeds.
It seems ironic that when a water bottle is thrown at someone wearing riot armor, an entire protest can be gassed, but when former Tulsa officer Betty Shelby shot unarmed Terence Crutcher, she got two weeks unpaid leave and ended up teaching a class on how to survive the repercussions.
It is high hypocrisy for police to expect protesters to hold each other accountable while not holding themselves to the same standard.
