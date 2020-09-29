Letter to the Editor: Tulsa mask mandate a draconian requirement violating God-given rights

Breathing oxygen is arguably the most essential necessity of human life.

The Tulsa mask ordinance sets forth unprecedented draconian requirements that violate our God-given right to breathe fresh air and oxygen freely, sufficiently and easily.

Never in history has the government required citizens to wear masks, particularly for lengthy and indefinite periods of time.

The Tulsa mask mandate criminally violates U.S. citizens’ inalienable natural rights and civil liberties articulated in the 1st, 4th, 5th, 9th and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution as well as other rights we possess as free U.S. citizens.

All laws, rules, orders, ordinances, policies, etc., governing American citizens are subordinate to, and cannot legally violate the U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights.

Real or, in this case, exaggerated pharma-manufactured emergencies do not cancel the Bill of Rights.

In the words of Andrew P. Napolitano, former judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey: