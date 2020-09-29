 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Tulsa mask mandate a draconian requirement violating God-given rights

J.J. DeYong wears a mask during a trip to the Lowe’s store near 21st Street and Yale Avenue in Tulsa on Monday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 MATT BARNARD

Breathing oxygen is arguably the most essential necessity of human life.

The Tulsa mask ordinance sets forth unprecedented draconian requirements that violate our God-given right to breathe fresh air and oxygen freely, sufficiently and easily.

Never in history has the government required citizens to wear masks, particularly for lengthy and indefinite periods of time.

The Tulsa mask mandate criminally violates U.S. citizens’ inalienable natural rights and civil liberties articulated in the 1st, 4th, 5th, 9th and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution as well as other rights we possess as free U.S. citizens.

All laws, rules, orders, ordinances, policies, etc., governing American citizens are subordinate to, and cannot legally violate the U.S. Constitution’s Bill of Rights.

Real or, in this case, exaggerated pharma-manufactured emergencies do not cancel the Bill of Rights.

In the words of Andrew P. Napolitano, former judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey:

“Today, we are governed by dangerous men and women. For they have taken away our ability to make personal choices, and they have used force to compel compliance. In doing that, they have not only violated their oaths to uphold the Bill of Rights, they also have committed the criminal acts of nullifying our rights. By using the powers of state governments to do this, they have made themselves candidates for federal criminal prosecutions when saner days return.”

Masking children is physical, emotional and psychological criminal child abuse.

The Tulsa City Council must repeal the criminal Tulsa mask mandate.

V.M. Pendleton, Tulsa

