Letter to the Editor: Tulsa has most accurate information in the state about COVID-19

I listened to Mayor G.T. Bynum’s press conference with interest on Oct. 27, and I just finished reading the Tulsa World story on it ("'Vast majority' of Tulsa's record COVID-19 hospitalizations are from outside city, officials say," Oct. 28).

I believe the most accurate COVID-19 information available in the entire state comes out of Tulsa County.

The mayor expressed frustration that most of the patients in Tulsa hospitals are from outside the city.

Most health care facilities in eastern Oklahoma are based out of Tulsa.

This train wreck has been coming for a long time. A lack of health care providers statewide coupled with the closing of rural hospitals and clinics created this scenario.

Rural residents have little choice where they are sent for care. Out here in the rural areas, doctors, nurses and hospitals are few and far between.

Thankfully, the Cherokee Nation is working to fill this gap as quickly as possible.