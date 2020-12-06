 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Tulsa fortunate to have great hospital staff

Recently, I was hospitalized at Ascension St. John Medical Center with COVID-19. 

I wanted to say how wonderful the care was and to thank all the doctors, nurses, aides and caregivers. 

There are a number who have survived COVID-19 and are back on the front lines taking care of the rest of us. 

We are so very lucky to have this fine hospital in Tulsa. 

Thank you, caregivers. 

