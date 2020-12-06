Letter to the Editor: Tulsa fortunate to have great hospital staff

Recently, I was hospitalized at Ascension St. John Medical Center with COVID-19.

I wanted to say how wonderful the care was and to thank all the doctors, nurses, aides and caregivers.

There are a number who have survived COVID-19 and are back on the front lines taking care of the rest of us.

We are so very lucky to have this fine hospital in Tulsa.

Thank you, caregivers.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.