Letter to the Editor: Tulsa Diocese actions do not reflect all Catholics

At my church of worship last Sunday, our priest from the pulpit discussed Pope Francis and his expression of love in calling for same-sex civil unions.
I was saddened by the Tulsa Diocese decision to drop out of the Oklahoma Conferences of Churches ("Tulsa Diocese exits state church coalition amid anti-hate campaign launch," Oct. 26).
Dave Crenshaw, spokesman for Bishop David A. Konderla’s office, does not speak for all Catholics.
Editor's note: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma left the Oklahoma Conference of Churches after its anti-hate campaign called “No Hate in the Heartland" included the LGBTQ community.
