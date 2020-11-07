Letter to the Editor: Tulsa County not filling an open records request

Anti-287(g) activists claim that the federal program between the Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Tulsa County Jail is costing the county nearly $100,000 a year.

A seven-member task force convened by the county claims that the cost is just over $2,000 a year.

There is a big difference between these two figures.

On May 8, I filed an open records request in an effort to get to the bottom of this. I filed it with the county clerk's office after being told that was the proper contact for such an action.

My request went nowhere.

I believe it should have gone to the Sheriff Vic Regaldo's office, but the public information officer refuses to answer questions from the public.

I have written Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter to look into the matter and never got a response.

What is the county trying to hide? How can it ignore an open records request?